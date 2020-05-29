EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the city’s autonomy had been weakened by the decision. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong security law, but rules out further action against China

  • Bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says decision ‘calls into question’ the mutual respect and trust between Beijing and Brussels
  • Borrell says sanctions are not the way to proceed after meeting of European foreign minister
Stuart Lau
Updated: 9:32pm, 29 May, 2020

