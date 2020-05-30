General Li Zuocheng, chief of the PLA Joint Staff Department, said “we do not promise to abandon the use of force”. Photo: Handout
Chinese general says Beijing will ‘resolutely smash’ any separatist moves by Taiwan
- Li Zuocheng says collusion between independence and foreign forces is a ‘great and realistic threat’ to peaceful development of relations
- Taipei denounces comments, saying threats of war violate international law, and Taiwanese ‘will never choose dictatorship nor bow to violence’
Topic | Taiwan
