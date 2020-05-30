Efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation between the US and China are failing, observers say. Photo: AFP
US-China tensions set to worsen as moderates lose out to hardliners, observers say

  • Chinese groups calling for more ‘fighting spirit’ are getting the upper hand on those who favour calm and cooperation, government adviser says
  • From Hong Kong to Covid-19, trade to the South China Sea, Beijing and Washington are clashing on a growing number of fronts and in an increasingly aggressive way
Teddy Ng and Wendy Wu

Updated: 6:45pm, 30 May, 2020

