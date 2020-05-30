Two Air China flights from the US have been approved for take-off in the coming days. Photo: AFP
US approves two Air China flights to take Chinese citizens home
- Flights from Houston to Tianjin on Sunday and Washington to Shenzhen on Thursday given green light, Chinese diplomatic missions in US say
- Announcements reiterate warning that passengers may be subject to questioning by border officials on departure
Topic | US-China relations
