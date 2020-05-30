Li Wenliang’s death triggered a national outpouring of grief and anger. Photo: EPA-EFE
Widow of coronavirus whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang opposes US plan to name street outside Chinese embassy after him

  • Fu Xuejie writes on social media that she does not want her husband’s case sensationalised after Republicans in Congress tabled bill to change road’s name
  • Li’s death from Covid-19 triggered wave of anger in China after it emerged he had been disciplined by police for warning colleagues of outbreak
Josephine Ma
Updated: 9:31pm, 30 May, 2020

