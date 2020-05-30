Protesters use milk to clear their eyes after being tear gassed by police in Minneapolis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media says US demonstrations are ‘beautiful’ as it hits back at American support for Hong Kong protests
- Official news outlets offer blanket coverage of anti-police protests after death of George Floyd and focus on country’s racial divisions
- State media uses clashes to target politicians who expressed support for Hong Kong’s anti-government demonstrations
