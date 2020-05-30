Donald Trump said he would end Hong Kong’s special status and launched another verbal broadside against Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US-China tensions expected to escalate further after Donald Trump promises action over Hong Kong
- Relations between the two sides are likely to carry on worsening after the US President said he would end the city’s preferential status after Beijing ‘smothered its freedom’
- Observers predict spiral of retaliation will continue and question whether trade negotiations will be able to carry on
Topic | US-China relations
