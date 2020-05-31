Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US says Beijing chose to enact the Hong Kong security law after demonstrators became increasingly aggressive. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has reason to be emboldened by response to Hong Kong national security law plan, US observers say
- China’s leaders are probably thinking West’s reaction was ‘a lot of bark and little bite’, analyst says
- China’s ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai says Hong Kong tried for 23 years to enact security laws but opposition sought to ‘strangle them’, prompting Beijing to act
