Donald Trump’s ‘G11’ plan heightens speculation over efforts to build new anti-China alliance

  • US President says Australia, India, South Korea and Russia should attend G7 summit in move that some observers see as latest effort to contain and isolate Beijing
  • White House says China is likely to feature on agenda for summit, which comes at a time of growing tension between China and US
Simone McCarthy and Wendy Wu

Updated: 7:49pm, 31 May, 2020

Donald Trump has described the current G7 set-up as “very dated”. Photo: DPA
