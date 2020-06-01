A Chinese-owned factory in Uganda is making face masks to plug shortages caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China finds manufacturing opportunities in low-wage Africa

  • Belt and Road Initiative leads to ready access from the continent to Europe and the United States
  • Industrial estates are springing up funded by Chinese investors attracted by cheap labour and an abundance of raw materials
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 4:38pm, 1 Jun, 2020

