China needs to bring its aviation industry more in line with international standards, according to a European business group. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Cut subsidies to inefficient Chinese airlines: European business group

  • Authorities should ensure that air traffic to new cities is guided by the market and does not lead to oversupply, chamber says
  • ‘Only international long-haul routes to and from either Beijing or Shanghai are profitable’
Topic |   Aviation
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China needs to bring its aviation industry more in line with international standards, according to a European business group. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE