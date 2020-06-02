Qiao Jianjun was arrested again in June 2019 in Sweden, days after he was released following a Chinese extradition hearing in the country’s Supreme Court. Photo: Handout
Ex-Chinese official Qiao Jianjun extradited to US on money-laundering and fraud charges
- Qiao allegedly laundered millions of dollars while serving as director of state-owned grain storehouse, then used funds to purchase property in California
- Sweden’s Supreme Court had previously blocked a Chinese extradition request, saying there was a risk he would be persecuted because of his political activity
Topic | US-China relations
