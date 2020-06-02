President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke. Photo: EPA
Foreign firms may ‘vote with their feet’ if Hong Kong’s autonomy is threatened: European business leader

  • Hong Kong’s status as Asian metropolis and a financial centre is attractive to overseas investors and should be maintained, says chamber of commerce president
  • China may be unharmed by US trade impact on Hong Kong ‘but innovation may suffer’
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Wendy Wu
Updated: 2:29pm, 2 Jun, 2020

