President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke. Photo: EPA
Foreign firms may ‘vote with their feet’ if Hong Kong’s autonomy is threatened: European business leader
- Hong Kong’s status as Asian metropolis and a financial centre is attractive to overseas investors and should be maintained, says chamber of commerce president
- China may be unharmed by US trade impact on Hong Kong ‘but innovation may suffer’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke. Photo: EPA