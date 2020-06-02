The Chinese navy says it has turned a stretch of beach into a vegetable patch on Woody Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea: is this vegetable patch the answer to the Chinese navy’s food supply problem?

  • Military says it has harvested hundreds of kilograms of produce from a stretch of beach on Woody Island by mixing the sand with a cellulose solution
  • The technique is cheap and easy to apply, and might also be used to revegetate other areas in the contested waters, researcher says
Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 2 Jun, 2020

