The Chinese navy says it has turned a stretch of beach into a vegetable patch on Woody Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea: is this vegetable patch the answer to the Chinese navy’s food supply problem?
- Military says it has harvested hundreds of kilograms of produce from a stretch of beach on Woody Island by mixing the sand with a cellulose solution
- The technique is cheap and easy to apply, and might also be used to revegetate other areas in the contested waters, researcher says
Topic | South China Sea
