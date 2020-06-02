Before announcing the US would withdraw from the World Health Organisation, US President Donald Trump accused WHO of helping the Chinese government cover up the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
‘Lose, lose, lose’: Trump’s decision to quit WHO ‘may sink Taiwan hopes of role in agency’
- Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Washington has lobbied hard for Taipei’s observer status but its withdrawal may harm the bid
- Questions raised about the timing of Trump’s decision to quit and defund WHO in the middle of a pandemic in which over 100,000 Americans have died
Topic | Taiwan
