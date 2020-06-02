Foreign policy expert Wang Jisi called for China to buy more agricultural products from the US, particularly soybeans, to stabilise ties. Photo: AP
Call for China and US to make efforts to avoid ‘total breakdown’ in relations

  • Prominent foreign policy expert Wang Jisi writes in state tabloid that Beijing should fulfil trade promise to buy more US agricultural products
  • He says if the situation gets out of control, it could result in ‘chaos in the world order and unprecedented disasters’
Catherine Wong
Updated: 10:00pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Foreign policy expert Wang Jisi called for China to buy more agricultural products from the US, particularly soybeans, to stabilise ties. Photo: AP
