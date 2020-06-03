Beijing was angered by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to make it easier for Hong Kong citizens to live and work in Britain. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing hits back after Boris Johnson promises to relax British visa rules for Hongkongers
- London should ‘abandon its Cold War and colonialist mentality’, foreign ministry says
- Britain has ‘recklessly commented on Hong Kong and made groundless accusations to interfere’ in its affairs
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Beijing was angered by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to make it easier for Hong Kong citizens to live and work in Britain. Photo: Winson Wong