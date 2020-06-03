Chinese navy troops patrol Woody Island, in the Paracel Archipelago, which is claimed by a number of countries. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: United States urges United Nations to reject China’s claims
- US adds its voice to objections from Southeast Asia to Beijing’s assertion of maritime sovereignty over the contested waters
- American ambassador echoes Indonesian suggestion that Chinese claims do not comply with international law
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese navy troops patrol Woody Island, in the Paracel Archipelago, which is claimed by a number of countries. Photo: Reuters