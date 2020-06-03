Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has been criticised for not commenting on the protests in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why is Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen so quiet on US protests, critics ask

  • Despite backing demonstrators in Hong Kong, leader has ‘not said anything in support of the American protesters’, political commentator and former opposition lawmaker says
  • Academic says Tsai will only draw criticism if she defends ally Donald Trump, so ‘she might as well keep silent’
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:39pm, 3 Jun, 2020

