Three Chinese were killed and a Chinese-owned clothing factory destroyed in the Zambian capital of Lusaka last month. Photo: Weibo
Triple murder exposes tensions for Chinese businesses in Zambia
- The killings occurred as the mayor of the country’s capital cracked down on perceived discrimination against local workers
- Trouble on the ground contrasts with relationship pursued at state level between the two countries
Topic | China-Africa relations
