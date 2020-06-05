Hundreds of activists march to British consulate in Hong Kong last year, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passports. Photo: Nora Tam
Welcome to Britain? The big questions in Boris Johnson’s vague plan for Hong Kong’s BN(O) holders
- The British prime minister says Beijing’s national security law will prompt changes to Britain’s immigration rules to expand rights to Hongkongers with the travel documents
- But it is still not clear what those changes would be and how they would work
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Hundreds of activists march to British consulate in Hong Kong last year, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passports. Photo: Nora Tam