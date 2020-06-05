Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang has previously been posted at the UN mission in New York and the Washington embassy. Photo: AFP
Leading face of Chinese diplomacy gets enhanced UN role to help Beijing win over world
- Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang will take up public outreach role at New York-based mission, which has been upgraded to ambassador status
- Diplomat shuns the aggressive ‘wolf warrior’ style favoured by some of his peers and new posting is described as ‘tailor-made’ for him
