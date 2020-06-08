US pressure could force some smaller countries to rethink their involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, observers say. Photo: Xinhua
Danger ahead: US bumps in China’s global belt and road

  • Beijing’s ambitions to link countries and continents through infrastructure have hit a hazard in Romania, with Bucharest abandoning plans for a joint nuclear energy project
  • American pressure could mean a rethink in strategy for other small allies that do business with Chinese partners, observers say
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2020

