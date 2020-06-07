Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, pictured with Brent Christensen of the American Institute in Taiwan, says 500 representatives from 38 countries have taken part in GCTF workshops. Photo: CNA
Taiwan is sharing its expertise around the world, despite Beijing’s efforts to keep it quiet
- Under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, Taipei has held workshops on everything from cybersecurity to women’s empowerment
- Knowledge-sharing platform was set up with the United States in 2015 and joined by Japan last year
