China’s state-owned firms remain barrier to EU investment deal

  • Two sides are due to hold a further round of talks this month as the end-of-year deadline moves closer
  • Progress had previously stalled as Beijing prioritised trade talks with US, and the Covid-19 pandemic has also slowed progress
Wendy Wu
Updated: 7:18pm, 7 Jun, 2020

