Joe Biden has repeatedly promised to take a tough stance on China. Photo: Reuters
‘Either way, an anti-China hawk wins’: Why Beijing does not expect Joe Biden victory to change relationship with US
- Former vice-president ‘has never been a China-friendly guy and China knows it’, according to one observer
- Victory for Democrat candidate in November may pose different challenges to Beijing but both him and Donald Trump are seen as critics in China
