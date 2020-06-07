The oil price crash severely cut Angola’s revenue and raised concerns over its ability to repay its loans. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Angola seeks debt-restructuring deal with China as oil revenue slumps

  • African nation relies on oil shipments to repay its debts, but the fuel’s value has fallen sharply during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Beijing says it takes Luanda’s request seriously and ‘relevant departments and financial institutions’ are handling the matter
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The oil price crash severely cut Angola’s revenue and raised concerns over its ability to repay its loans. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE