A Chinese envoy has made an unsubstantiated claim that the coronavirus could be linked to a laboratory at Fort Detrick in the United States. Photo: AFP
Future of coronavirus vaccine and role of labs among latest shots fired in China-US propaganda war
- ‘No need to be shy’: China calls for US Senator to show evidence of efforts to sabotage vaccine development
- China’s consul general in Rio de Janeiro says Covid-19 can be traced to US military lab as superpowers move to lay coronavirus blame on each other
Topic | US-China relations
