A cargo flight transporting millions of medical items including face masks, test kits and protective suits is unloaded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in March. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

The Chinese firms on the front lines of Covid-19 mask diplomacy in Africa

  • With traditional donors still grappling with the pandemic at home, Chinese companies are filling the void by donating essential protective equipment and test kits
  • The crisis is a chance for the enterprises to present themselves as socially responsible partners on the continent, observer says
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:53am, 9 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A cargo flight transporting millions of medical items including face masks, test kits and protective suits is unloaded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in March. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE