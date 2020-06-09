French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have spoken by telephone five times this year. Photo: AFP
China’s Xi Jinping is phoning EU friends rather than Donald Trump – but delicate conversations loom
- Investment agreement, 5G and Hong Kong among the sensitive topics ahead of Wednesday’s EU-China dialogue
- Beijing’s wish for closer ties to Europe facing test as overtures meet with growing scepticism
