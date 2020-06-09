French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have spoken by telephone five times this year. Photo: AFP
China’s Xi Jinping is phoning EU friends rather than Donald Trump – but delicate conversations loom

  • Investment agreement, 5G and Hong Kong among the sensitive topics ahead of Wednesday’s EU-China dialogue
  • Beijing’s wish for closer ties to Europe facing test as overtures meet with growing scepticism
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:09pm, 9 Jun, 2020

