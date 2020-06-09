Britain has identified several countries as priority partners for free-trade agreements after leaving the EU. Photo: Reuters
China should be top of post-Brexit wish list on trade, says British Chamber as it rejects ‘external pressure’
- Questions raised among British businesses as to why China is not a priority country for a trade agreement, its report says
- It warns British government that ‘populist and protectionist politics can disrupt international relationships’
Topic | European Union
Britain has identified several countries as priority partners for free-trade agreements after leaving the EU. Photo: Reuters