US, Iran are again trading barbs on Chinese social media – this time over protests, economic crisis
- Embassies in Beijing engage in heated exchange in Mandarin on popular Twitter-like platform Weibo
- Many users offer support for the Iranian posts and weigh in to criticise the American ones
