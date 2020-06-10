A European business group has called on China to take bold steps to open up its economy. Photo: Reuters
‘Don’t waste the crisis’: EU business group presses China to open markets
- European chamber’s annual survey finds companies grappling with a more politicised, state-dominated environment
- Forced technology transfers also a big concern for foreign players in the country
Topic | China economy
