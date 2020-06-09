Chinese graduates at Sydney University. The country has been a major source of foreign students for Australian universities. Photo: AFP
China seeks to step up pressure on Australia with warning to students of risk of studying there
- Beijing’s advice to overseas students follows warning to tourists to stay away because of rising racism
- China has also limited imports of Australian barley and beef after Canberra’s push for an inquiry into origins of Covid-19 angered Beijing
Topic | Australia
