The US consulate in Wuhan has been closed since January but could reopen this month. Photo: US Consulate General Wuhan
US admits relations with China are at ‘critical juncture’ as it reopens Wuhan consulate after coronavirus closure
- Stabilised situation in the city where Covid-19 was first discovered allows US ambassador to resume operations there
- US State Department acknowledges that tensions with Beijing make it essential to get its diplomatic staff back to China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
