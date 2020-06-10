Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Tokyo wants to take the lead on issuing a joint statement from the G7. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Japan to draft G7 statement on China’s plans for Hong Kong national security law

  • Group’s members share ‘universal values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law [and have] a mission to lead global public opinion’, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says
  • Announcement expected to further jeopardise plans for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan this year
Topic |   Shinzo Abe
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 3:07pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Tokyo wants to take the lead on issuing a joint statement from the G7. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE