Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Tokyo wants to take the lead on issuing a joint statement from the G7. Photo: Reuters
Japan to draft G7 statement on China’s plans for Hong Kong national security law
- Group’s members share ‘universal values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law [and have] a mission to lead global public opinion’, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says
- Announcement expected to further jeopardise plans for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan this year
Topic | Shinzo Abe
