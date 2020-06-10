The Chinese military says it can deploy thousands of soldiers and weapons from central China to the border with India “within hours”. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

China and India ‘reach consensus’ in Himalayan border stand-off

  • Beijing says both sides taking action to ease situation based on agreement
  • Tensions have escalated in recent weeks with skirmishes but it is not clear how the clashes erupted
Topic |   India
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:08pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese military says it can deploy thousands of soldiers and weapons from central China to the border with India “within hours”. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE