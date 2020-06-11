China rolls out its Dongfeng-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles during a military parade in Beijing last year. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear arms control may be ‘new battlefield’ in US-China rivalry as Beijing refuses to join treaty talks
- US envoy Marshall Billingslea urges China to reconsider, saying there should be ‘no more Great Wall of Secrecy on its build-up’
- He will meet Russia’s deputy foreign minister later this month to discuss extending New Start pact that expires in February
