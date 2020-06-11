Beijing has been accused of undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy with its decision to introduce the new law. Photo: Sun Yeung
Joint declaration ‘not relevant’ to national security law for Hong Kong, says Beijing
- Statement counters ‘typical falsehoods’ about the controversial legislation, and says 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration gave Britain no right to intervene
- External forces and ‘Taiwan independence’ forces have stepped up their interference in Hong Kong, it claims
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Beijing has been accused of undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy with its decision to introduce the new law. Photo: Sun Yeung