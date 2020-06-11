China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says Australia needs to face the problem of rising discrimination. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

China issues fresh warnings on travelling, studying in Australia

  • Canberra needs to ‘squarely face the problem’ of rising discrimination, foreign ministry says
  • Latest remarks come after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says country will ‘never be intimidated by threats’ or ‘trade our values in response to coercion’
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:43pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says Australia needs to face the problem of rising discrimination. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE