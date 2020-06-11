Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen will deliver a pre-recorded video address. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mike Pompeo’s appearance with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong certain to anger China

  • Two frequent targets of Chinese state media denunciations will address Copenhagen Democracy Forum next week
  • US Secretary of State has also angered Beijing after blaming it for the Covid-19 pandemic
Stuart Lau
Updated: 10:09pm, 11 Jun, 2020

