The European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium. The parliament is working on a resolution calling for the European Union to take China to court over its moves on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

EU parliament mulling UN court action against China's national security law for Hong Kong

  • A draft resolution urges the EU to file suit with the International Court of Justice, contending that Beijing is violating Sino-British Joint Declaration
  • While the 27 EU states would find it difficult to act on the motion, it demonstrates the union’s disapproval over Beijing’s legal move on Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 6:23am, 12 Jun, 2020

