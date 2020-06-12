The European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium. The parliament is working on a resolution calling for the European Union to take China to court over its moves on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
EU parliament mulling UN court action against China's national security law for Hong Kong
- A draft resolution urges the EU to file suit with the International Court of Justice, contending that Beijing is violating Sino-British Joint Declaration
- While the 27 EU states would find it difficult to act on the motion, it demonstrates the union’s disapproval over Beijing’s legal move on Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
The European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium. The parliament is working on a resolution calling for the European Union to take China to court over its moves on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP