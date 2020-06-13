The US has targeted Chinese tech giant Huawei with a series of restrictions. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Why China did not retaliate after latest US move to target Huawei

  • Beijing prepared black list of ‘unreliable entities’ but was not prepared to take economic hit from targeting US business, source close to Chinese government says
  • Economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic has made authorities increasingly cautious about upsetting international companies
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 10:21pm, 13 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has targeted Chinese tech giant Huawei with a series of restrictions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE