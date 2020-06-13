Foreigners living in China fear that the tensions between Beijing and Washington may force them to leave. Photo: AFP
Foreigners in China worry about their future as Beijing, Washington clash

  • ‘I fear the political environment will deteriorate to such a degree that … I’ll face hostility or just won’t get my visa,’ businessman with Chinese wife says
  • ‘If Trump bans graduate students, then China could ban graduate students too,’ American researcher says
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:30am, 13 Jun, 2020

