The Harbin Institute of Technology is one of two Chinese universities newly added to the US Department of Commerce’s entity list. Photo: Xinhua
US military ban locks two Chinese universities out of popular software

  • Students at the colleges in northeast China have been denied access to the American MATLAB platform after US authorities put the institutions on an ‘entity list’ over ties to the Chinese armed forces
  • Students say they have other options, including open-source technology
Linda LewYujie Xue
Linda Lew and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:36pm, 12 Jun, 2020

