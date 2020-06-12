Rodrigo Duterte has been trying to move the Philippines closer to China. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China and Philippines pledge mutual support after Rodrigo Duterte’s U-turn on scrapping US alliance

  • Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart said they would work together to combat Covid-19 and on infrastructure projects
  • Thursday night’s phone conversation follows the decision to keep the US military pact intact – a decision most likely to have been prompted by concerns over Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Kinling LoKunal Purohit
Kinling Lo and Kunal Purohit

Updated: 8:51pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rodrigo Duterte has been trying to move the Philippines closer to China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE