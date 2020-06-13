In the 2017-18 academic year, more than 363,000 Chinese students were studying at American institutions, accounting for a third of the international students in the country. Photo: Xinhua
China / Diplomacy

Is a US science degree worth the risk for China’s top STEM students?

  • Washington has introduced a range of measures to restrict Chinese access to American technology as the two powers vie for dominance
  • Beijing is also trying to encourage its best and brightest to stay at home with various incentives, including a guaranteed career path
Topic |   US-China relations
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:19pm, 13 Jun, 2020

