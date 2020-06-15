The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked protests around the world. Photo: AFP
George Floyd: Yale student urges Asian-Americans to tackle racism in their own communities

  • ‘We Asian-Americans have long perpetuated anti-black statements and stereotypes,’ 20-year-old Eileen Huang says in open letter
  • Time is ripe for Asian-Americans to reflect on the roles they play in helping to maintain a system of white supremacy, academic says
Echo Xie
Updated: 12:00am, 15 Jun, 2020

