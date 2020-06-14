German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to step down next year. Photo: Reuters
Merkel’s pending departure adds uncertainty to China’s European relations, observers say

  • The question is whether German chancellor’s successor will continue to cooperate with Beijing or favour closer ties with Washington, Chinese researcher says
  • China has increased its engagement with Europe in recent months as its relationship with the United States has nosedived
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 14 Jun, 2020

