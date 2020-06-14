An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass in Ladakh in September 2018. The area was the scene of a stand-off with Chinese soldiers in May. Photo: AP
The high roads to border conflict through India and China
- The neighbours have once again pulled back after clashes in the Himalayas over infrastructure construction
- The skirmishes are part of a long line that date back decades and could come back to life again
