An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass in Ladakh in September 2018. The area was the scene of a stand-off with Chinese soldiers in May. Photo: AP
The high roads to border conflict through India and China

  • The neighbours have once again pulled back after clashes in the Himalayas over infrastructure construction
  • The skirmishes are part of a long line that date back decades and could come back to life again
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:16pm, 14 Jun, 2020

